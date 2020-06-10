High winds knock out power in parts of Indiana, Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Strong wind gusts from remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal have knocked out power to about 13,000 homes and businesses in northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

Indiana Michigan Power says about 9,400 of its Indiana customers in the South Bend and Elkhart areas were without service late Tuesday. About 3,600 customers in Michigan also lost power. The utility says crews have restored service to all but about 4,000 customers. WOOD-TV reports that Hopkins Village President Terry Weik was taking down flower baskets from his porch Tuesday south of Grand Rapids, Michigan, when the tree in front of his home started to fall toward him. It punched through the home’s roof. No one was hurt.

