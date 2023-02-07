FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With an incoming weather system that will give us a good soaking of rainfall, amounts around 1″, we’ll see a significant increase in wind speeds during the day Thursday.

Due to the potential for wind gusts of 45+ mph, occasionally reaching as high as 60 mph, a High Wind Watch has been issued for Thursday. With winds this high, scattered power outages may occur, especially with the potential for the winds to bring some tree limbs down.

Sustained winds will be blowing in from the SW at 15-25+ mph.

Secure any loose yard items now, so you don’t have to worry about them being blown around on Thursday.