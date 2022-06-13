INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s environmental agency is warning that high ozone levels expected statewide Tuesday could make it hard for some Hoosiers to breathe.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued a statewide Air Quality Action Day on Monday, saying that high levels of ground-level ozone, or smog, are forecast for Tuesday.

IDEM says elderly people, children and people with heart or lung conditions should reduce their physical exertion during the air quality advisory.

Anyone sensitive to air quality changes may face coughing and breathing difficulties.

The poor air quality will come as the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures will climb well into the 90s Tuesday across the state.