High impact Severe Thunderstorm Warnings added to Wireless Emergency Alerts beginning in August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Weather Service is making changes to the emergency alerts that appear on your phone during severe weather situations.

Starting on August 2, ‘Destructive’ Severe Thunderstorm Warnings will set off a Wireless Emergency Alert on your mobile device. This is in addition to the emergency alerts already in place for Tornado Warnings and Flash Flood Warnings.

What is a ‘Destructive’ Severe Thunderstorm Warning? It is the highest level of the new damage threat categories that have been developed by the National Weather Service. There are a total of three categories, which are designed to better convey the severity and potential impacts from thunderstorm winds and hail. Below is a breakdown of the three categories. When a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, the National Weather Service will add a tag to the end of the warning if it falls into the ‘Considerable’ or ‘Destructive’ categories. Note these wind speeds and hail sizes represent the minimum criteria for each category. When a thunderstorm contains threats for 80 mph or greater winds and/or baseball-size or greater hail, the ‘Destructive’ tag will be added to the warning and a Wireless Emergency Alert will be sent to your phone, if your location is included in the warning.

How often can you expect this type of Severe Thunderstorm Warning in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio? It is rare for a severe thunderstorm to reach this criteria. According to the National Weather Service, only about 10 percent of storms nationwide reach the ‘Destructive’ category on average each year. The ‘Destructive’ tag aims to cover the most impactful thunderstorms, including the costliest thunderstorm in United States history, the August 2020 Iowa derecho that left $11 billion in damage.

Meteorologist Lonnie Fisher with the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana says a storm qualifying for a ‘Destructive’ Severe Thunderstorm Warning may only happen locally once every couple of years. The June 29, 2012 derecho would be an example. Fisher also stresses the importance of leaving your phone alerts on during active weather situations, especially at night and if you do not have more than one way to receive weather warnings. “Leave [the alerts] on, because, again, if you’re not fortunate enough to have a weather radio when you’re asleep or your TV is off or whatever, at least that’s still one source that your phone could wake you up at 3 o’clock in the morning when that huge storm is bearing down on you, and let you know that something’s coming that you’ve got to be ready.”

These changes are a part of the National Weather Service’s Hazard Simplification Project. The purpose of this project is to continually improve communication of watches and warnings to the public.

For more information on the changes to Severe Thunderstorm Warning categories and the Wireless Emergency Alerts, visit this link on the National Weather Service’s website.