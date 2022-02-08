Help NASA collect data from the ground: Accept the Cloud Challenge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When you see a cool cloud formation or a beautiful sky, you might take a picture of it. Now those snapshots can help scientists get a better idea of how everything connects around the globe through the Cloud Challenge.

Last month was the start of the NASA GLOBE Cloud Challenge 2022: Clouds in a Changing Climate initiative to push for more data from the ground.

The GLOBE Program is an international science and education program that engages the public in collecting data. They have partnered with NASA to sync photos you submit through the GLOBE Observer App to satellites passing overhead. These photos of clouds help you and scientists get a clearer picture of how everything connects around the globe.

“Satellites tend to see the higher clouds and sometimes miss those low clouds. We tend to miss sometimes high clouds, especially if there are a lot of storms happening and there’s a lot of cloud cover,” explained Marilé Colón Robles, atmospheric scientist and lead for the GLOBE Clouds Team at NASA’s Langley Research Center. “So when you combine both views, you have a picture and then an overall better understanding of what is happening in the atmosphere”

The GLOBE Observer App asks you questions regarding what you see from your perspective before prompting you to snap photos in each direction. Once the photos are uploaded the team tries to match observations to different satellites as they pass overhead. If there is a match you will get a personalized email from NASA showing your observations and what the satellite detected.

It also offers users the opportunity to regularly observe how surroundings are impacted by clouds, or the lack thereof when it comes to climate.

“Not all cloud types are created equal, and so they interact with the sun, you’d have right here differently as well as the energy coming from the earth. there are only two types of clouds that produce rain or any type of precipitation and so as if you see more of those clouds are often the ground is going to change,” said Colón Robles. “The types of plants that you see around are going to change. So those are the types of changes that we are trying to measure right now. With your help.”

While the official challenge ends February 15th, observations are always accepted to continue to collect data.

A link to download the GLOBE Cloud Observer App can be found here.