Heavy rains floods roads, causes landslides in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Heavy rain has led to flooded roads and landslides across parts of Ohio.

High water in central Ohio forced closure of numerous roads in Columbus and part of Interstate 71 near Grove City Wednesday night. A rescue team from Franklin County’s sheriff’s office retrieved at least one stranded motorist.

Police in western Ohio’s Bellefontaine said a hospital emergency room that reported several inches of water closed Wednesday night. It reopened Thursday.

Rain in southwestern Ohio caused a landslide on a Cincinnati-area parkway. The Riverbend Music Center along the Ohio River east of Cincinnati postponed a Thursday evening music concert, citing heavy rainfall and the rising river.

A landslide closed part of State Route 7 in eastern Ohio’s Jefferson County.

Rain was forecast to continue Thursday across much of Ohio.