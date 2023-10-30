FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Last Monday morning, the growing season came to an end for most of the area. We saw a low temperature right at the freezing mark in Fort Wayne.

The growing season has ended for all counties except Kosciusko, Wabash, and Grant counties.

The growing season has already ended for these counties.

However, temperatures will take a dip into the 20s this Monday night into Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in place for Kosciusko, Wabash, and Grant counties from 10 PM Monday to 10 AM Tuesday. This means the growing season will now end area-wide as we reach the last day of October. Take some time Monday evening to bring inside any plants you want to save for the winter.

A Freeze Warning is in place for the three counties that have not seen the growing season already end.

Here’s a look at the projected low temperature to begin the Halloween holiday. Make sure you bundle up as you head out the door to work or school in the morning. We are anticipating being only a few degrees shy of our record low temperature in Fort Wayne.

One of the coldest starts to Halloween ever is on tap.

It does not get much better later in the day. We're set to see a winter-like holiday, with cold air, rain/snow showers, and gusty winds. Stay warm!