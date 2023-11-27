NORTHERN INDIANA (WANE) – It may look like something out of the classic video game, but the atmosphere produced a halo around the moon Friday night across northern Indiana.

Our Meteorologist Nathan Gidley captured this view in Fort Wayne. You can see a full 360 degree halo around the moon and even a dimmer inner ring.

Image Credit: Nathan Gidley – Fort Wayne

A couple of our WANE Weather Watchers captured their views of the halo around the moon and sent them in to us.

Image Credit: Dora Pingel – Woodburn

Image Credit: Michele Maher – Huntington

This halo effect around the moon Friday night was caused by ice crystals high in the atmosphere interacting with thin, high level clouds. The light of the moon was then refracted in just the right manner to produce the full halo. This most often occurs when the air is very cold and can support more ice crystals high in the sky.

If you happen to see a halo feature around the moon during the upcoming colder months, snap a photo and send it to us by using our Report-It feature.