Halloween Forecast 2020

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This year’s Halloween forecast is much better than recent years. The kids won’t be blown away by high winds and neither rain nor snow will be coming down.

Instead, we’ll have temperatures near 50° during trick-or-treating hours in Fort Wayne (5:30 pm – 7:30 pm). To check the times for other locations, click here. Such trick-or-treating temps are slightly lower than our average late October evening temperature readings.

We’ll be nowhere near the temperature extremes Fort Wayne has experienced on October 31 over the years. The highest temp we’ve had is 82° (1950) and the lowest 19° (1988).

The rainiest Halloween picked up 1.73″ and that happened just 7 years ago in 2013. Way back in 1917, the city had 1.5″ of snow fall on the date.