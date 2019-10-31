Halloween Forecast 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE & Climate Central) – The weather system that’s been affecting the area with periods of rain and gloomy conditions will still be around for Halloween.

This means another gray day with periods of rain from morning into the afternoon/evening, although there will be a brief lull in rainfall from midday – early afternoon.

For the trick-or-treaters in the evening, you should prepare for a cold, raw adventure as you pick up your sweet treats. Temps will be in the low-to-mid-40s and conditions will be windy with westerly gusts between 30 and 35 mph. These winds will make it feel like it’s in the 30s!! So be sure to have an extra layer protecting you under your costume (or on top of it, too!).

As the air gets colder Halloween evening, it is possible a few snowflakes will mix in with the raindrops. This snow chance will continue up until about midnight into early Friday. But, no accumulation is expected.

2019’s Halloween weather won’t be anywhere near as warm as the 82° day we had in 1950. (Credit: Climate Central)

Over the course of the past 50 Octobers, our nighttime temperatures have, statistically, been trending up. But, there certainly won’t be much warmth around this year with our local temps in the 40s and that even colder wind chill.

Our climate colleagues at Climate Central, analyzed October data for Fort Wayne and 241 other cities and found that 78% (188) have warmed by more than 1°F in the past half-century, while only 3% (7) have cooled more than 1°F. The West and Gulf Coast have seen the most warming—Reno, Nev., topped the list with 12.3°F of warming, followed by Las Vegas (9.3°F), El Paso, Texas (8.9°F), Panama City, Fla. (7.6°F), and New Orleans (7.1°F).



Fall low temperatures act as an environmental cue for plants to prepare for the harshness of winter. As these low temperatures increase, they encourage plants to use their resources for continued growth instead of storing them —a notable example being the delay of fall foliage emergence. Such an extension of the growing season also means that ragweed pollen creeps further into the fall season—scary news for the nearly 20 million American adults who suffer from pollen allergies.