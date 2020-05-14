Gustnado in Van Wert

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE)- Strong and severe storms impacted the region on Sunday with heavy rain, high winds and even a gustnado. WANE Weather Watcher Leslie Bailey captured this video of the fascinating phenomena.

Gustnadoes can form as thunderstorms move through and air rushes downward. The downburst creates a swirling vortex of air near the surface which can pick dust and debris up into the air. Oftentimes, gustnadoes occur along a line of strong winds ahead of severe thunderstorms known as the gust front.

With wind gusts similar to that of an EF0 or EF1 tornado (up to 110 mph), a gustnado may be confused for a tornado. However, they are not physically connected to a thunderstorm like the latter. Usually, these only last a few seconds to a few minutes. While they don’t typically cause harm, the strongest can cause some damage and be hazardous to those driving.

Story contributed by WANE Weather Intern Natasha Leland