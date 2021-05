Great Lakes water surge eases after 2 record-setting years

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, erosion reaches a house along Lake Michigan’s southwestern shoreline in Stevensville, Mich. A months-long spell of dry, mild weather is giving the Great Lakes a break after two years of high water that shattered records and heavily damaged shoreline roads and homes, officials said Monday May 10, 2021. (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP. file)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — After two years of record high water, the Great Lakes are getting a break. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the lakes have dropped steadily since last fall and should remain below 2020 levels for at least the next six months.

That’s because of unusually dry weather. Winter’s snowfall was well below normal and the lakes had relatively little ice cover. Low humidity and sunny skies have boosted evaporation.

But John Allis of the Army Corps says it’s too early to declare an end to the high-water period that has done heavy damage to homes and infrastructure along shorelines.