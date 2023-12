ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks between midnight and 2 am early Thursday morning, December 14. Some meteors were visible before that time and were captured by our WANE 15 Lake James Camera at Dry Dock Marine Center.

The camera had such a great view because of the dark sky conditions away from bright city lights.

Check our full Geminids story for more info on this shower and viewing tips. Some meteors may still be able to be spotted Thursday night into Friday morning.