FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms moved through northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio on Wednesday.

No damage was reported, but we received many reports of small hail and some reports of rotating clouds.

Pea size hail was the most common, but parts of Allen County reported hail up to quarter size.

Here is a gallery of images we have compiled from Wednesday’s severe weather.

Connie LaBounty – Payne, Ohio

Haley Tabb – Huntertown

Jesse Kuehner – Columbia City

Steph Mackin – New Haven

Brooklyn Ulmer – East of I-469 between US 24 and US 30

Stephanie Igney – New Haven

Jenna Huff – Fort Wayne

Russell LaBounty – Payne, Ohio

Brian Greenwalt – Fort Wayne

Nathan Gidley – WANE 15

We also received a video of hail falling from Rachael O’Hair in New Haven.

This video was sent to us by Cory James in Monroeville. It is possible there is some rotation in the clouds in the background here, but this is likely a scud cloud in the foreground. These clouds usually are harmless and do not display the rotation found in funnel clouds. Therefore, they do not reach the ground and become tornadoes.

While the severe weather threat has ended, colder and rainier days are still in the forecast. Visit the Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team WANE 15 Forecast page for the latest information.