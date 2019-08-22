Funnel cloud spotted Thursday afternoon

MARION, Ind. (WANE) Our Thursday afternoon weather setup has some scattered rain lingering south of Fort Wayne and cooler, less humid air moving in across the region.

While these current conditions are not likely to bring severe weather, they may result in ominous clouds in the sky.

With a pocket of quite cold air high above us in the atmosphere, situated over the warmer air below it, teamed with enough of a change in wind direction with height, funnel clouds with weak rotation are possible.

One such funnel cloud was spotted at S. Miller Ave. and 38th St. in Marion around 2:00 pm.

While these clouds are similar in appearance to tornadoes, they are unlikely to cause much, if any, damage. It is rare for them to ever reach the ground. However, they may bring gusty winds around 50 mph or more.

Even though their threat of damage is low, since they carry this gusty wind threat, you should still head inside if you spot one.

Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri welcomes your e-mail reports and photos, if you spot one of these clouds this afternoon or evening. Please drop him an e-mail at nicholas.ferreri@wane.com.