FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We experienced the coldest temperature of the season so far early Saturday morning in Fort Wayne. We dropped down to a low temperature of 32 degrees, which resulted in a good amount of frost around the area. While this technically is known as a freeze because we reached the freezing mark, it was only for a very short time. As a result, we have not received word from the National Weather Service that the growing season has ended.

Sunday morning will thankfully be a different story, as temperatures are not expected to drop as much. This is because winds will be coming from the southwest and will still be a bit elevated overnight. As a result, we’ll only see low temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Some clouds arriving around daybreak will also reduce the frost potential and keep temperatures a bit warmer compared to Saturday morning.

All of these factors in mind, we’ll keep patchy frost in the forecast around daybreak Sunday, as temperatures in the mid-30s can still result in some frost formation. There are currently no Frost Advisories in place though because of the lower confidence in frost. To be on the safe side, you should still cover up your sensitive plants or bring them indoors tonight if you can. You can also water your plants to retain heat and download our WANE 15 Weather App to keep an eye out for any alerts.

For more information on the Sunday forecast, you can visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.