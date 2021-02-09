Frigid temps creating ice shelf on Lake Michigan

(WSBT) An ice shelf is starting to form at the shoreline of Lake Michigan near St. Joseph, MI.

Ice shelves form when ice freezes along the shoreline, building up a protective buffer to wind-driven waves. This helps protest the shoreline from erosion.

In the last several years, the ice shelf has been either thin or, like last year, non-existent.

People do need to be wary of ice shelves, they may appear thick but people should not walk on them because they are not sturdy.

So, stay off the ice shelf… its nice for erosion protection but a danger to those who think they can walk on it.