FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is official. The wintry weather we have experienced throughout the day on Friday has officially been designated as a blizzard in Fort Wayne.

Strong wind gusts have caused blowing and drifting snow, which allowed visibilities to decrease to a level that met the official criteria for a blizzard. In order for a winter weather event to be classified as a blizzard, wind gusts must be greater than or equal to 35 mph and visibilities must be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less for a period of three hours or more.

According to the hourly observations at the Fort Wayne International Airport, this criteria was met for a period of three hours Friday afternoon. Wind gusts were greater than 40 mph and visibilities dropped to their lowest point of the day at 0.13 miles. Note that no new snow was falling from the sky, thus this event will be known as a ground blizzard. These conditions resulted in dangerous travel across the city.

The last time Fort Wayne had a blizzard officially reported was back in February of 2011. It is possible we saw blizzard conditions additional times after this date, but we do not currently have the data that supports that in Fort Wayne. Parts of the area experienced a blizzard back on Valentine’s Day in 2015, but it is unknown if Fort Wayne officially met the criteria on this date.

Blizzard conditions remain possible on Christmas Eve before winds decrease more substantially on Christmas Day.