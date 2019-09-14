Friday the 13th full moon won’t happen next for decades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As we wrap up the week on this Friday the 13th, we do so under a full moon. With clouds decreasing after the earlier storms, that mainly affected areas east of I-69, the full moon will be easily spotted through the region.

While nothing is different about the moon tonight, you’ll have to wait a long time for a full moon to fall on a Friday the 13th, again. It won’t happen until August 13, 2049.

When September’s full moon falls closer to the autumnal equinox than the October full moon (as it does this year), it’s known as the “harvest moon”. It is said to have earned this name because the bright light of the full moon this time of year allows farmers to work later at night harvesting the year’s crops.