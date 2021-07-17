Friday rain sets daily record

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A slow-moving storm system brought two waves of rain to the region Friday, along with impressive rainfall amounts. The first round of rain was fairly light across the region with embedded pockets of heavy rain through the southwestern parts of the area. A portion of the evening was dry between the two rounds, as the rain started to fill the radar from the southwest.

Radar Loop from 7/16/21 at 10:30 a.m. until 7/17/21 at 10:30 a.m.

The second period of rain brought rainfall rates that exceeded an inch per hour, and the slow-moving nature of these downpours led to Flash Flood Warnings near midnight. If you ever come across water over a roadway, do not attempt to cross the road. Turn around, Don’t Drown. You can always send in your rainfall reports and pictures using our Report It feature.

Fort Wayne International Airport set a new daily rainfall record as a result of the persistent rain with 2.72″ recorded by midnight.

Other parts of Allen County received well over 5 inches including Monroeville and Yoder.

Showers remain in the forecast for Saturday but coverage will be more scattered and intensity will be lighter overall. A dry stretch settles in for the start of the next week, forecast details can be found here.