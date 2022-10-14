FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Weather Serviced issued a Red Flag Warning today (10/14), in effect through the evening, because our dry and windy conditions are the perfect scenario for any fires that are sparked to quickly spread and become much larger. Embers from fires can also be transported by the winds to create new fires that will be difficult to control.

Avoid outdoor burning and bonfires tonight.

Southwest winds blow in at sustained speeds up to 15 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph.

A weather system moves in overnight that will bring some scattered rain to the area, but it may not be enough to completely get rid of the fire threat over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be windy, at times, with SW gusts up to 25 mph.



If you are planning any outdoor burning this weekend, be sure to monitor any fires closely.



