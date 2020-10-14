Freezing temperatures likely to bring an end to the growing season

Frost is likely Thursday night and a freeze is possible Friday night/Saturday night.

A surge of cold air coming from the Arctic will likely end the growing season over the next 48-hours. The colder air will come in Thursday afternoon with highs falling into the 50s, as skies clear Thursday night temperatures will fall quickly and should be in the lower to middle 30s by Friday morning.

The coldest temperatures will likely come Friday night and early Saturday morning as temperatures will be in the lower 30s. Temperatures will likely stay in the lower 30s for several hours before sunrise Saturday bringing a freeze to our area. The sustained temperature in the lower 30s will likely end the growing season.

The average first frost in Fort Wayne usually occurs between October 11-20 so this correlates with our statistical 30-average for a freeze that ends the growing season.