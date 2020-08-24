Four years later: 2016 Tornado Outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — August 24, 2016 marks a historic weather day across Indiana and Ohio.

22 tornadoes tore through the two states leaving damage and destruction in their wake. In Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, nine tornadoes made an impact.

A total of nine tornadoes occurred in the WANE 15 viewing area on August 24, 2016

The strongest tornado of the day was in Woodburn, where they experienced an EF-3 tornado with maximum winds measured at 160 mph with a path of over 5 miles, and was on the ground for 11 minutes.

Another significant tornado destroyed property in Paulding, Ohio. That tornado was rated an EF-2 with peak winds near 130 mph.

WANE 15 had comprehensive coverage of the storms as they happened and the clean up afterwards.

Take to the sky to get an aerial view of the Woodburn area following the tornado outbreak in 2016.

Walk-through a Paulding home destroyed by a tornado on August 24, 2016