Fort Wayne’s White Christmas potential

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Weather Service defines a “White Christmas” as one that has, at least, 1″ of snow on the ground at 7 am on December 25.

In Fort Wayne, for all years dating back to 1901, and that we have records for, 45 Christmases have met the 1″ bar and that equates to 39%.

Logically, it should come as no surprise, with colder weather occurring as you head north, your chance of experiencing a “White Christmas” statistically increases. There’s also an increased chance of seeing a snowy Christmas if you head to the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains out west.





Here’s a complete chart of Fort Wayne’s Christmas weather statistics, as compiled by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office.

Data from National Weather Service Northern Indiana

As far as our chances go for seeing a “White Christmas” in Fort Wayne here in 2021, the potential is less than 10%. If this potential changes, you’ll see updates here on this page and on our WANE.com Forecast Page. Keep checking back for updates!