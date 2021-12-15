Fort Wayne’s White Christmas potential

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Weather Service defines a “White Christmas” as one that has, at least, 1″ of snow on the ground at 7 am on December 25.
In Fort Wayne, for all years dating back to 1901, and that we have records for, 45 Christmases have met the 1″ bar and that equates to 39%.
Logically, it should come as no surprise, with colder weather occurring as you head north, your chance of experiencing a “White Christmas” statistically increases. There’s also an increased chance of seeing a snowy Christmas if you head to the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains out west.
Here’s a complete chart of Fort Wayne’s Christmas weather statistics, as compiled by the National Weather Service Northern Indiana Office.
As far as our chances go for seeing a “White Christmas” in Fort Wayne here in 2021, the potential is less than 10%. If this potential changes, you’ll see updates here on this page and on our WANE.com Forecast Page. Keep checking back for updates!