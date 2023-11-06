FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As you head to the polls on Election Day Tuesday, you’re probably hoping for a rain-free day. That has not always been the case though in the recent past…

A wide variety of weather can happen in our area in November and Election Day is no exception. With records dating back to 1897, our warmest Election Day temperature is 76 degrees, which occurred in 1987 and 2003. Our coldest Election Day temperature happened in 1991, when the mercury dropped all the way down to 15 degrees in Fort Wayne. November 6th, 1951, is when we saw both the most precipitation and the most snow. Over an inch of precipitation was recorded that day and, if you can imagine driving to vote through it, 2.3 inches of snow fell that day.

Analyzing the past twenty Election Days, at least a trace of precipitation has been recorded on eleven of the past twenty Election Days. This means that, at least in recent years, you’re more often than not going to encounter some unsettled weather, but it’s closer to a toss up. The year with the most precipitation in the last twenty Election Days is 2006, when 0.39 inches of rain fell. A trace of snow was even recorded in 2007 and 1999.

Finally, here’s a look at the high temperatures for the twenty previous Election Days.

Notice how highs can range from the 40s to the 70s. Our highest temperature on this list is the 76 degree temperature in 2003 and the lowest is a 41 degree high temperature in 2007.

Ultimately, there is a lot of variability in Election Day weather. There have been some studies that say the weather plays a role in voter turnout and voting preferences, so you’ll have to decide how the seasonable and dry forecast this year has an impact…

