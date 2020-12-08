Fort Wayne’s earliest sunset of the year…and other fun facts

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – For all of you who don’t like the early sunsets that occur this time of the year, you’ll be happy to hear that our earliest sunset of the year is now behind us. It occurred Monday, December 7 at 5:11 PM. Our sunsets now get later and later each day until June 26, when the sun sets at its latest time, 9:17 pm.

The date of the earliest sunset may be a surprise for some. It is not uncommon for people to assume that the earliest sunset happens with the occurrence of the winter solstice on December 21 (in 2020). This is the day that has the least amount of total daylight at 9 hours 12 minutes and 57 seconds. The sunrise/sunset on the solstice occurs at 8:02 AM and 5:15 PM in Fort Wayne.

Here’s a list of some Fort Wayne sunrise/sunset and daylight facts. Included here is info on the year’s equiluxes, too. An equilux date is when we have equal amounts of daytime and nighttime. Unlike common belief, our equiluxes do not occur on the same dates as our equinoxes. On the equinoxes, day and night occurs in approximately the same amount all over the world. However, it is not an exact 12 hr. day/12 hr. night split.