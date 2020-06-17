Fort Wayne weather radio transmitter outage planned Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s NOAA Weather Radio transmitter will be off the air Wednesday, June 17 from 8 am to 4 pm. The Live Doppler 15 Fury Storm Team reports a dry, sunny day for the area, so no severe weather alerts will be missed during the outage.

However, as a result of the transmitter being down, the weekly radio test will not be heard on the Fort Wayne frequency.

Those wishing to temporarily switch to another NOAA Weather Radio station may opt to to tune to the Angola or Muncie transmitters that operate at 162.425 (Channel 2), the Marion transmitter on 162.450 (Channel 3) or the Cridersville, OH station at 162.400 (Channel 1). Depending on your location, you may be able to pick up one of these stations.