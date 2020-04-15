Fort Wayne late season snowfall by the numbers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snowflakes flew across the region today and light accumulations were observed on grassy surfaces. The question is, just how common are snow events in mid to late April?

National Weather Service Northern Indiana records date back to the early 1900s. Since the period of record began, the average latest date for a snowfall of one tenth of an inch or greater is April 3. The latest date that one tenth of an inch of snow or greater was observed in Fort Wayne was May 10, 1945.

A breakdown of the latest 0.1″ or greater snowfall events in recent history.

The upcoming forecast includes the potential for more than an inch of snowfall later this week. You can view that forecast here.

As far as larger snowfall events go, the average latest date for a one inch or greater snowfall in Fort Wayne is March 16. The latest that a one inch or greater snowfall occurred in Fort Wayne was nearly one hundred years ago, on May 9, 1923.