Fort Wayne experiences first 90°+ day of the year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Around midday Tuesday, Fort Wayne’s temperature skyrocketed to its highest point of the year, and the warmest level in 10 months.

The high temperature of 91° was achieved at 11:36 am and, within about an hour, temperatures were back on their way down. Most of the afternoon was spent in the 80s, until we got back to 90° territory for a short time around 3:15 pm.

The 91° temp was only 2° shy of our record of 93° which has been on the books since back in 1911.

May is, indeed, early in the season to pick up a 90° temp, but it has happened in 33 different years dating back to 1897. In fact, in 2 years, we had our first 90° in April – Aril 29, 1899 and April 11, 1930.

