Fort Wayne achieves record heat, again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A late year surge of southerly warmth boosted Fort Wayne’s high temperature to 89° on both Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1.

The late September heat helped contribute to the month being Fort Wayne’s 11th warmest September on record.

On both September 30 and October 1, high temperature records which stood at 88° fell. The September 30 record had been on the books for 48 years (since 1971) and the October 1 record is one of Fort Wayne’s longest standing records. It dates back all the way to 1897 (122 years ago), which is the first year in Fort Wayne’s official weather record-keeping books. There is only one other high temperature record that has been standing longer.

Had we reached 90° on October 1, it would have been only the 3rd time in Fort Wayne’s recorded history that the city reached that mark so late in the year. The other 2 occurrences all happened within the first week in October. We’ve never hit 90° later than October 4.

As the days get shorter, and the air gets cooler with less sunlight to warm it, it becomes harder and harder to get such high heat in our region.

Thanks to the passage of a cold front in the Wed-Thu timeframe, some rain and storms will come our way. Temps will be headed down as a result.

Look for highs in the low 80s Wednesday, then the upper 70s Thursday. By Friday, highs will only be in the 60s.