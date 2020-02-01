Forget the groundhog. Trend shows spring is coming earlier in Fort Wayne.

MIAMI, Fla. (WANE and Climate Central) - It's Super Bowl week and our climate partners at Climate Central looked at how climate change affects football—from temperature trends of the past 50 years to the risk of flooding 50 years in the future. The clear temperature trend is that football seasons have warmed in every NFL city over the past 5 decades.

In the past half-century, NFL cities have trended warmer by at least 0.7°F and as much as 5°F, if you count the Raiders’ new home in Las Vegas. Next-highest are the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals, whose home cities have heated up more than 4°F since 1970. Of the Super Bowl teams, San Francisco's warming trend is more than double Kansas City’s (3.0 vs. 1.3°F), while Hard Rock Stadium in Miami falls in the middle (2.5°F). For our Indianapolis Colts, the season has trended 2.0°F higher over the past 50 years.