Foot of snow falls in northwest Ohio, vaccine sites closed

A woman crosses Wooster Street as snow falls Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in downtown Bowling Green, Ohio. Much of the area is expected to receive a foot of snow. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The latest blast of winter has shut down several COVID-19 vaccination sites in Ohio. Hospitals and health clinics in Toledo, Dayton and Columbus and several counties in western Ohio canceled their vaccination appointments on Tuesday.

Most told patients to come back at the same time on Wednesday.

The huge winter storm that walloped much of the U.S. dumped more than a foot of snow across Toledo and its surrounding counties.

A combination of snow, sleet and ice shut down schools in Cincinnati and Columbus too. Temperatures are expected to fall into the single digits Wednesday morning across most of Ohio.