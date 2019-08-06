Flossie tracking close to Hawaii

Tropical Depression Flossie continues to swirl away to the northeast of the main Hawaiian islands and it is forecasted to track northwestward, dissipating by Wednesday.

Even though this tropical depression is not on a direct path to Hawaii, it is still having impacts on the islands. As of Monday night, Eastern Time, the main storm risks were hazardous surf conditions along all east-facing shores and the potential for heavy rain. Anywhere from 1 to 4 inches of rain are expected across the main islands and some isolated spots may pick up totals above 4″.

At last report, maximum sustained wind speeds were 35 mph with some higher gusts, at times. Little change is expected in these speeds between now and when the storm dissipates by Wednesday.