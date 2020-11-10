Florida cities mop up after deluge from Tropical Storm Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Eta was squatting off western Cuba on Tuesday after drifting away from South Florida, where it unleashed a deluge that flooded entire neighborhoods and covered the floors of some homes and businesses.

The 28th named storm of a record hurricane season was the first this year to make landfall in Florida. And now a 29th named storm has formed, moving eastward over the northern Atlantic: Theta took shape Monday night, eclipsing the record set in 2005, when Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Wilma struck the Gulf Coast.

After striking Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane and killing more than 100 people from Mexico to Panama, Eta delivered torrential rains to Cuba and South Florida before moving into the Gulf of Mexico. With no powerful steering winds to guide its way, the storm drifted west again in an unusual reverse S-curve pattern.

Eta was lingering just north of the Yucatan Channel between Cuba and Mexico, with top winds of 60 mph (95 kmh). Forecasters said it would remain nearly stationary through Tuesday before moving north later in the week, but they had little confidence on where it might land again.

Meanwhile, the storm continued to swell rivers and flood coastal zones in Cuba. Some 25,000 people were evacuated with no reports of deaths, as the rain kept falling, with total accumulations of up to 25 inches (63 centimeters).

Lemay Acosta pulls his daughter Layla, 2, and dog Buster on a boat as they tour his flooded neighborhood in Plantation, Fla., on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, a day after Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys and flooded parts of South Florida. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Forecasters also predicted more heavy rainfall in South Florida, where as much as 23 inches were expected to accumulate. Eta’s center barely hit land late Sunday as it blew over Lower Matecumbe Key on its way into the Gulf of Mexico, but dumped water over neighborhoods from Monroe to Palm Beach counties.

People in Florida are very familiar with the heavy tropical rain that falls like clockwork on summer afternoons. This was something else — a 100-year rain event, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis called it. “Once the ground becomes saturated, there’s really no place for the water to go,” Trantalis said.

“I looked outside and said oh my God, it’s coming up, it’s coming up!” said Cynthia Rowe in Miami Gardens.

Portable pumps were deployed to drain storm water out of places. Streets looked like lakes in places along Biscayne Bay such as the financial district of Brickell and the upscale neighborhood of Coconut Grove.

“Now I have fish in my yard and everything, it’s rough,” Davie resident Troy Rodriguez said, with some irony.

There were no reported deaths in Florida, unlike in Central America and Mexico, where the toll was rising.

Nearly a week after Eta crashed ashore in Nicaragua, authorities from Panama to Guatemala have reported more than 100 dead and an even higher number of missing. Extensive flooding and landslides have affected hundreds of thousands of people in countries already struggling with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

In Florida, the rain damaged one of the state’s largest COVID-19 testing sites, at Miami-Dade County’s Hard Rock Stadium, officials said. Throughout the pandemic, it has been one of the busiest places for people to get a coronavirus diagnosis. The site was expected to be closed until Wednesday or Thursday. At least seven other state testing sites were to remain closed on Tuesday.

“It’s very bad. In the last 20 years, I’ve never seen anything like that,” said Tito Carvalho, who owns a car stereo business in Fort Lauderdale and estimated the water was 3 feet (about a meter) deep in some places. Some items in his business were damaged from the flooding, he added.

Firefighters pulled a person from a car that had driven into a canal Sunday night in Lauderhill, north of Miami. The patient was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. And a tractor-trailer was left dangling off the elevated Palmetto Expressway in Miami, the Florida Highway Patrol said, after the driver lost control.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Twitter that Floridians should monitor the storm over the coming days. While this storm has moved offshore, it could still bring dangerous conditions to the Gulf Coast at the end of this week,” he tweeted.

___

Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami, Cody Jackson in Fort Lauderdale, Tamara Lush in St. Petersburg, and Haleluya Hadero in Atlanta contributed to this report.