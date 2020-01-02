Floods in Indonesia capital recede as death toll reaches 30

INDONESIA (AP) — Residents of Indonesia’s capital who had been forced into shelters by widespread flooding have begun returning to their homes as waters start to recede, though the death toll from the disaster has jumped to 30.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers submerged at least 182 neighborhoods in greater Jakarta starting Wednesday and caused landslides in the Bogor and Depok districts on the city’s outskirts.

Jakarta Gov. Anies Bawesdan said much of the water had receded by Thursday evening and the number of displaced people at temporary shelters had fallen to about 5,000 from 19,000.

Officials had earlier said 35,000 people were in shelters across the greater metropolitan area.