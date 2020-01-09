Flooding could be a major issue with heavy rain on the way

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A major storm system will bring potentially record breaking rainfall to the region. Flooding will likely be a major issue as a result of the long duration rainfall.

The storm system that is approaching has characteristics similar to that of a spring or summer-like weather system, which can bring heavy rain and flooding to the area. The combination of a long duration rain event and cold ground temperatures will result in a quick rise in our rivers.

According to the National Weather Service, the cold ground will amplify the effects of flooding, as the water will not be able to absorb into the ground as quickly as it can during the summer months.

“As opposed to the spring and summer months, where a lot of that rainfall would be absorbed into the ground, most of the rain that hits the ground is going to be resulting in runoff straight into the rivers. The positive is that we don’t have a lot of snow on the ground, and so we don’t have to worry about a lot of runoff from snow-melt, but the ground is only slightly thawed, so we do have some runoff issues with that and that will result in a rapid rise in the rivers by Saturday morning,” said Jeff Logsdon from the National Weather Service in Northern Indiana.

Residents that live near rivers and streams that are prone to flooding should be on high alert. Those who live in more urban areas should clear away leaves from the ground, as the heavy rain could displace the leaves and lead to clogged storm drains.

