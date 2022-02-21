FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The melting snow and the rain that followed last week led to climbing river levels and flooding across the area. With more rain and mild temperatures on the way, flooding is again a concern this week.

Before our rain and snow of last week, our rivers were pretty low, the St. Mary’s for example was around 3 feet on Tuesday. However, after the snowmelt and rain moved into the water system, river levels climbed dramatically, peaking at just over 14 feet Friday afternoon, just into the minor flood stage.

A similar story can be said for the Maumee in Fort Wayne. Wednesday Morning it was around 3 feet before climbing all the way up to 17 and a half feet, also just into minor flood stage Friday.

One of the highest river levels was the Eel River as the gauge near North Manchester was just shy of the moderate flood stage. As a result of the Eel River, several streets had to be closed in Whitley County.

Now that we are thawing out again that water will once again be standing and be added to due to our rain chances over the coming day.

Look at what happens to the Maumee levels this week. While it is currently forecast to remain below the minor flood stage, it will still rise another foot to nearly 14 feet. We aren’t necessarily looking at a lot of rain, but it will be enough to continue minor flooding concerns throughout the region this week, by keeping river levels elevated.

These river forecasts also don’t account for ice jams which develop as rivers thaw. These jams can restrict the flow of the river and lead to rapidly rising water levels. You can learn more about ice jams here.