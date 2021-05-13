Flooding affecting campground, boat ramp and roads at J.E. Roush Lake FWA

Extensive rains have led to flooding at J. E. Roush Lake Fish & Wildlife Area (FWA), affecting recreational access.



J.E. Roush Lake FWA staff and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers management have been working together to maintain the safety of the public. The following areas have been affected by recent rain and are anticipated to stay closed until flooding recedes:

—Kil-So-Quah campground has been evacuated and is closed until further notice.

—The north boat ramp is currently underwater and inaccessible to water-based recreationists. Visitors should use the south boat ramp located off Division Road, south of the lake, as an alternative access point.

—Some roads and gates near the river are closed due to unsafe driving conditions. Visitors are encouraged to avoid the area north of the intersection of 100 S and 300 E. For the most up-to-date information on property conditions, call the property office at 260-468-2165.



For more information about J.E. Roush Lake FWA, visit on.IN.gov/jeroushlake.