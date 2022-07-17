INDIANA, OHIO (WANE) – Heavy rainfall on Sunday has led to a Flood Advisory for Adams, Jay, and Wells Counties in northeast Indiana and Van Wert County in northwest Ohio.

The Flood Advisory currently goes until 6 PM for Adams, Jay, and Wells Counties and 8 PM for the southeast corner of Van Wert County.

It is estimated that between two and three inches of rain have fallen in Adams, Jay, and Wells Counties. Between three and four inches of rain have fallen in Van Wert County. An additional half inch to one inch of rainfall is expected as the rain and storms continue to work their way through.

The advisory warns for low-level flooding in poor drainage areas. Water over roadways can also be expected, and some low-water crossings may become impassable. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Remember to turn around, don’t drown when you encounter a flooded roadway.