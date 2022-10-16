FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Yes, the rumors are true. We are tracking the first snow of the season for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio! However, do not feel like you need to get out the snow boots, shovels, or snow blowers just yet. This will NOT be a significant snow event.

In fact, even if measurable snow is picked up in Fort Wayne, it wouldn’t quite be the earliest ever. That record goes to October 14th, 1937.

A large upper-level weather system passing by to our north will be responsible for the first snow chance of the season. On the backside of this system, winds will be picking up from the west-northwest and blowing over Lake Michigan. This will generate scattered lake effect rain showers that will mix with snow at times as the coldest air of the season moves in.

On Monday, winds will be predominantly from the west, resulting in more of the lake effect precipitation being positioned to our north. However, as winds gradually take a more northwesterly turn Monday night into Tuesday, more of the area will get in on lake effect rain and snow.

The best chance for snow to mix with lake effect rain will be Monday night into Tuesday. However, it is still possible we see some snowflakes mix in Monday and even early Wednesday before the lake effect precipitation gradually tapers off.

As far as accumulation is concerned, a few spots could pick up a coating of snow or even higher, but the warm ground and road temperatures will make accumulation of the snow a challenge. Any snow that does accumulate will likely only be on grassy areas.

It will be cold and breezy all throughout Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. You can read more about the chill that will be in the air by visiting our WANE 15 Forecast Page. You can also check back here for any updates to the snowfall outlook. Enjoy the first taste of winter this week!