First frost and freeze on the horizon

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The record breaking heat that opened up October has now become a thing of the past. Overnight lows are beginning to fall closer to the frost and freezing marks.

The first frost of the fall has yet to happen, and typically occurs between September 30th and October 6th in Fort Wayne. This is signaled by the first time temperatures fall to the 36° mark. This is point when ice can begin to form on ground surfaces, like grass.

The first freeze of the year occurs later, when temperatures fall to 32° or lower. This signals the official end of the growing season each year. The first freeze typically occurs between October 11th and October 20th in Fort Wayne.

Plants can survive the first frost of the year if the proper preparations are taken. The WANE 15 Weather will alert you when any weather headlines, such as a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning.

Fort Wayne’s growing season typically lasts about 170 days. The season begins once temperatures warm above freezing for good in the spring. This year the growing season began on April 2nd, which is earlier than it normally does. While the season began earlier than normal, an overall cool and wet spring pattern delayed planting for many area farms.

October 4th marks the 155th day of the 2019 growing season. The prolonged warm temperatures have helped to delay the first frost and freeze. Track the overnight low temperatures by accessing the WANE 15 10 Day Forecast here.