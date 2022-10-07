FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The entire area is under some type of frost/freeze alert for early Saturday morning, as low temperatures will bottom out right around 32°.



The coldest morning of fall yet brings frost/freeze alerts across the region.

A Freeze Warning is in place for the entire area from 2 AM to 10 AM Saturday, with the exception of Kosciusko and Wabash Counties, where Frost Advisories will go into effect during the same timeframe. Temperatures will be slightly higher in those two counties.

Morning temps drop as low as the freezing mark.

Temperatures in all locations will be low enough to cause damage to sensitive plants. Please remember to cover up your plants with cloth or bring them inside tonight, if you want to protect them from the cold.

Also, make sure outdoor water pipes and in-ground sprinkler systems are drained to lessen the risk of pipes bursting.

More frost is possible Saturday night into Sunday, so get ready to bring in or cover the plants, again, then.