Farmers get creative to combat ‘another strange year’ of weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the frigid temperatures seen recently, farmers are working to keep their crops safe in “another strange year.”

In 2020, temperatures got down to 19 degrees and farmers saw thick ice on their crops. This year, they’ve seen a lot of frost over the last two weeks. To combat this, Hilger Family Farms says it waters their strawberries overnight to help stop frosting.

“By irrigating them we put ice on them there’s still that little layer of water right next to the blossom and the plant that protects them. We are not so much interested in protecting the leaves as the blossom but we irrigate everything,” said Joseph Hilger, co-owner of Hilger Family Farms.

Farmers say strawberries should be ready in a few weeks.