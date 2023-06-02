FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The end of May marks the end of Meteorological Spring! Overall, temperatures and precipitation ended up around our averages, but let’s dive into the numbers.

Our highest temperature of the season was 90° on May 30th. Our lowest temperature of the season was 18° on March 15th. We ended up right around where we should be in terms of the average seasonal temperature, although there were plenty of temperature swings that typically accompany spring in our section of the country.

Despite the extremes, Fort Wayne’s average spring temperature was near average.

Precipitation-wise, we ended up a quarter of an inch below average with our total being 10.88 inches. We actually were experiencing our seventh wettest start to the year by the end of March, but that changed as the spring went on. By the later portions of May, we were dry in Fort Wayne and drought conditions were beginning to develop.

Spring precipitation in Fort Wayne was also close to average.

The spring will be most remembered though for the severe weather outbreak that occurred on March 31st, when several tornadoes occurred in our area.

We ended up below average in the spring snowfall department. 4.1 inches of snow was recorded in Fort Wayne, which is 1.3 inches below average. We did see a trace of snow in May though, which tied us for the 4th snowiest May in Fort Wayne’s history.

Spring snow in Fort Wayne was below average by over an inch.

Meteorological Summer is now underway, which runs from June to August. Meteorologists divide the seasons into three month blocks for record-keeping purposes.

We have now begun Meteorological Summer.

For what to expect this June, July, and August, we examine the outlooks issued by the Climate Prediction Center. For temperature, there are equal chances for above or below average temperatures in our section of the country, indicating we may end up close to average. This would be similar to what happened in the spring. For precipitation, there are above average precipitation probabilities in our area. This would be a change from the start to Meteorological Summer we are experiencing, so we’ll have to watch and see if the pattern changes in the coming weeks.

CPC: Equal chances for above or below average temperatures this summer.

CPC: Above average precipitation probabilities are forecasted this summer.

We hope you enjoy all that Indiana summers bring! For the latest forecast information, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.