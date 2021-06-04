Expert: ‘We’re right on the edge of that time’ when cicadas will start emerging

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After weeks of talking about cicadas coming to northeast Indiana, WANE 15 learned the inconsistent temperatures are to blame for their delay.

The Cicada Brood 10 is a variation of the insect, Periodical Cicada, which emerges every 13-17 years, depending on the species. The last time this specific type was seen was in 2004.

A Wells County expert says the soil temperature needs to be at least 64 degrees consistently for cicadas to come out.

“Underneath the trees, which is where they will be coming out from, in a shaded area, forested area was just about 60 degrees. In a more open area like in here, it was actually pretty close to 64 degrees. Right at about 64. So, we’re right on the edge of that time,” said Bill Horan, Purdue University Extension Educator in Wells County.

