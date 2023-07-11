FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Excited to view a spectacular display of the northern lights Wednesday night into Thursday? Already have plans set aside for the incredible sight? Well, you may want to pump the breaks on those expectations and plans…

Unless something significant changes, the opportunity for a grand aurora borealis display is not going to pan out. This is because the forecast has changed and become more fine-tuned closer to the start of the event.

According to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the aurora visibility looked as though it would extend farther south into states such as Michigan, New York, Maryland, and Indiana. This was based on the 27-day forecast issued by the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

However, as the forecasted solar storm has come more into focus, the 3-day forecast shows a much lower potential, with not much of a viewing for anyone south of Canada. This is because forecasters are now able to track in real time what is happening with the solar activity as it occurs and tracks toward the Earth as opposed to just predicting what might happen.

3-day solar activity forecasts are much more reliable than 27-day forecasts.

The forecast is based on Kp values, which describe the global magnetic disturbances in near-Earth space. In other words, they are used to indicate the possibility of viewing the aurora. A lower value indicates the northern lights are very quiet, while a higher value indicates the northern lights are more active and viewable farther south. The Space Weather Prediction Center uses a Kp value scale of zero to nine.

The Kp Index is a scale used to determine how strong and how far south the northern lights are.

For this aurora event, Kp values were forecast to be around six with the 27-day outlook, meaning good visibility would be seen further south into Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, upstate New York, and Maine, with faint visibility possible father south, such as here in Indiana. However, signs are with the 3-day forecast we’ll only see a maximum Kp value of three to four with this event, which keeps the good visibility in Canada at best.

The northern lights are more likely than not to stay in Canada Wednesday night into Thursday.

If you do try to view the lights, the best viewing will be from 10 PM Wednesday to 2 AM Thursday. Try to get away from cloud cover and light pollution as much as possible. Odds are though you likely will not see anything notable, unless a last minute significant change to the forecast is observed.

For the latest forecast information for the 10 PM Wednesday to 2 AM Thursday window, visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page.