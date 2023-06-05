FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – You may notice that skies are murkier than usual and visibility is lower off in the distance on this Monday. You may even sense a smokier smell to the air.

We are experiencing widespread haze across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. This is as a result of wildfire smoke moving north to south through the area.

The cause of this wildfire smoke is active fires that are ongoing to our north. While the entire areas where fire icons are located on the map below are not on fire, the map shows where the greatest concentration of fires can be found, which is in the Canadian province of Quebec. Smaller fires also exist in Ontario and northern Michigan. A more detailed map of active fires can be found here.

An overview of where the greatest concentration of wildfires can be found to our north.

Watch out for the smoke to cause reduced visibilities at times should it reach down into the lower levels of the atmosphere a bit more. Those with respiratory health concerns are advised to stay indoors as much as possible while the smoke is more prevalent. We expect the widespread haze to stick around tonight into Tuesday before a cold front moves through.

Widespread haze is expected Monday evening.

Hazy skies stick around into Monday night.

It will still be hazy Tuesday before a cold front moves through.

Skies begin to improve later Tuesday.

A little haze lingers early Tuesday night.

By Wednesday, the air is not looking to be hazy if our current wind forecast holds.

Be careful outdoors as we deal with this haze. Visit our WANE 15 Forecast Page for additional forecast details.