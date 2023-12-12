FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It is time for one of the more significant meteor showers of the year! Get ready to look to the skies Wednesday night into early Thursday (December 13th/14th)

This is when the Geminid Meteor Shower reaches its peak. Dozens of meteors per hour are expected to be seen away from city lights. The best time to view the meteors will be from midnight to 2 AM Thursday. Some meteors may be seen as early as 10 pm, however.

The good news is the forecast for viewing is looking excellent! Clear skies are expected and there’s even better news for this year’s Geminids. The peak of the shower lines up with the new moon phase this year, meaning skies will be darker this time around. This should allow for even better viewing conditions away from city lights.

Enjoy one of the more notable meteor showers this week!

Remember, it usually takes around 10 to 15 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the dark skies in rural locations. You will also want to be patient, as the predicted amount of meteors per hour is an average rate. This means the meteors you encounter shooting across the sky could happen all at once or spread out over several hours.

According to astronomy expert Tony Rice, “This is a rare meteor shower because it is sourced by an asteroid instead of a comet. The radiant point, or area of the sky where the meteors streak away from, is also high in the sky at sunset, making it possible to see meteors earlier.”

Make sure you bundle up if you’re heading out to search for meteors, as temperatures will dip into the 20s Wednesday night. Take a look at the latest forecast information by visiting our WANE 15 Forecast Page. Enjoy looking for meteors!