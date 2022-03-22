FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As temperatures climb and rain adds up this spring, you may be wondering about this year’s mosquito outlook.

David Feiss, Director of Environmental Services for the Allen County Department of Health, says we are still very early in the mosquito season. Breeding pools of water are still too cold. Mosquitos do not usually become more active until it is 55 degrees or higher at night consistently and the water warms up enough. Adult mosquitos do not like to fly at temperatures lower than this number.

However, some mosquitos can hibernate in attics, garages, and crawl spaces through the winter. With the recent warmer weather, it is possible these mosquitos have emerged from hibernation and have been flying around in these spaces.

You are more likely to encounter midge flies right now. These are insects that spawn in mid-to-late March to early April that like to swarm around in groups. They may seem like mosquitos, but are actually non-biting insects.

The mosquito outlook this season depends on how much stagnant water is in place when temperatures warm up and stay consistently warm. Allen County has about 40 different types of mosquitos. Most mosquitos are floodwater, nuisance mosquitos, which are typically the first to emerge in the spring. Look for these mosquitos to grow by the thousands in woodland pools and bogs where water collects. This typically happens in mid-to-late April into May when the water becomes warm enough. Eggs in these areas can be laid one summer and survive up to ten years without water. When the area floods and warms up, several thousand eggs can hatch and the mosquitos can fly around. The good news is that these mosquitos normally do not carry diseases.

About six to seven types of mosquitos can carry diseases in Allen County, with two to three of these types capable of carrying the West Nile virus. The amount of these types of mosquitos that spawn in the early to mid-summer depends on how wet the spring and summer is. Disease-carrying mosquitos prefer small stagnant pools of water that are shallow to breed. Continuous rain is not good for breeding, but a dry spell after a heavy rain is the perfect recipe for mosquito population growth in stagnant water.

Ultimately, you should make sure pools of water are not left around your property. Feiss says you can clean your gutters, birdbaths, and dispose of unrimed tires. A unmaintained swimming pool cover that has collected stagnant water is also an area of concern.

Feiss says that spraying is not necessary for the small numbers of mosquitos in your attic, garage, or crawl space, but the health department’s seasonal technician program does begin in May to treat breeding sites. You can also call and ask for a mosquito-eating fish to be placed in a stagnant pool starting in June. Remember, it is much easier to treat and remove stagnant water before the mosquitos hatch and start flying around.