FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has been one year since the derecho of June 13th, 2022. The storm brought widespread damage to parts of our area and the highest wind gust ever recorded at the Fort Wayne International Airport. The 98 mph winds that hit the city that evening exceeded the 91 mph winds contained in the derecho of June 29th, 2012.

A derecho brings damaging straight-line winds to a large geographic area. The word itself is a Spanish word meaning “direct” or “straight ahead.” In order for the National Weather Service to classify a storm as a derecho, the damage swath must be 400 miles or more, be at least 60 miles wide, contain wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its path, and have several well-separated 75 mph or greater gusts.

A derecho is a long-lived, damaging windstorm that must meet specific criteria

Derechos are not all that rare around here. Last year’s derecho and 2012’s derecho will be most remembered for their wind gusts over 90 mph in Fort Wayne, but it turns out a derecho happens in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio approximately every year. 70 percent of all derechos across the country happen between the warm months of May and August. Therefore, we can still have derechos each year, but perhaps not to the same intensity as June 2022 and 2012.

A derecho happens in our area once a year on average.

The eastern part of the country is most prone to derechos. The greatest concentration of derechos can be found though in the southwest corner of Missouri, northwest corner of Arkansas, northeast corner of Oklahoma, and southeast corner of Kansas. Four derechos occur in this area every three years on average. Our average of one derecho every year though extends as far north as southern Michigan and even into a spot in Minnesota and as far south as Louisiana.

This map shows the approximate occurrences of derechos across the country on average.

A derecho is different from a tornado. The biggest difference is simply the scale. A derecho brings strong winds to a large area, while a tornado is very localized and isolated. Damage from a derecho follows a straight-line pattern, like the name suggests, while a tornado has rotating winds, which causes damage to be spread out in various directions following the circulation. A derecho can sometimes be stronger than a tornado at certain points of its lifecycle. A tornado though could be a weak to strong circulation embedded in a derecho in some occasions. Both derechos and tornadoes pose a significant threat to life and property; life-saving actions should be conducted in the same manner no matter which one is on the way.

A derecho is not the same as a tornado, but poses just as dangerous threats.

Both derechos and tornadoes rely on the severe ingredients of shear, lift, instability, and moisture. A lifting mechanism can be some type of front or upper-level feature. In the case of last year’s derecho, it was a warm front positioned around our area and an upper-level disturbance. Instability was generated last year, thanks to the very warm and humid airmass that was in place. Finally, enough moisture needs to be present, which happened last year along the warm front.

Shear, lift, instability, and moisture must be present for severe weather to occur.

Shear though can be a wild card that separates derechos and tornadoes. Wind shear is defined as the change in wind speed and/or direction with height. For derechos, a change in speed with height is most common and there is less likely to be a directional change with height. Tornadoes though rely on speed and directional shear in order to rotate, so the presence of more directional shear favors tornadoes to form over derechos, although both factors being present can still produce a derecho with embedded tornadoes.

Directional shear is more favorable for tornadoes than derechos.

We’ll see if we follow the average and another derecho happens this year. We hope this is not the case, but you can always stay tuned to our WANE 15 Forecast Page for the latest information. We are thinking of those still dealing with the impacts of the June 13th derecho of last year.